Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays 1B Choi expected to miss rest of regular season

He will be missed, for sure." Nate Lowe and Michael Brosseau are expected to platoon at first base in place of Choi, who batted .230 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 42 games this season for the Rays.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:08 IST
Rays 1B Choi expected to miss rest of regular season

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is expected to miss the remainder of the season and perhaps a portion of the playoffs with a hamstring injury. Choi, 29, sustained a strained left hamstring during Tampa Bay's 5-4 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

An MRI on Sunday revealed that Choi has a Grade 1 strain, which manager Kevin Cash said would likely require a two-to-three week recovery period. The American League East-leading Rays wrap up the regular season on Sept. 27. "Ji-Man brings a lot of energy and he's a great teammate," Cash said. "I think we all felt that he was starting to have some better at-bats and get going. He will be missed, for sure."

Nate Lowe and Michael Brosseau are expected to platoon at first base in place of Choi, who batted .230 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 42 games this season for the Rays. Choi is a career .245 hitter with 39 homers and 128 RBIs in 290 games with the Los Angeles Angels (2016), New York Yankees (2017), Milwaukee Brewers (2017) and Rays.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case; U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 6 injured as gunmen open fire in Pakistan

At least three persons were killed and six other injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said. The accused ambushed the car in Peshawars Michni road, killing M...

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said on Sunday. He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of ho...

Colts RB Mack injures ankle, ruled out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sundays game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack was injured after catching a pass over the middle before at...

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots: Source.

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots Source....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020