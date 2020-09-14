Colts RB Mack injures ankle, ruled out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack was injured after catching a pass over the middle before attempting to turn upfield. The 24-year-old was able to get to his feet but limped significantly while motioning to the sideline before he was tended to on the field by the team's medical staff.

The Colts announced Mack will not return to the contest. Mack had four carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 30 yards for the Colts, who will rely on rookie Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in his absence.

Mark recorded career highs in both carries (247) and rushing yards (1,091) to go along with eight touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) last season. He also had 14 catches for 82 yards. --Field Level Media