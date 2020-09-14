White Sox sweep Tigers behind Moncada, Jimenez

Yoan Moncada had three hits and an RBI and Eloy Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs -- including a go-ahead solo home run in the fourth inning -- to help the host Chicago White Sox earn a series sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon. Chicago (30-16) remained atop the American League Central with its eighth win in nine games. After the Tigers rallied for a ninth-inning run against Steve Cishek, Alex Colome recorded the final three outs to notch his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Tim Anderson added two hits and an RBI as the White Sox out-hit the Tigers 11-6. The Tigers (20-26) enjoyed early success against White Sox right-hander Jonathan Stiever in his major league debut but were unable to sustain much offense en route to their 10th loss in 13 games.

Detroit made Stiever work in his first inning in the majors. The right-hander threw 36 pitches, walking the first two batters he faced while giving up two singles, but he allowed only one run, on Jorge Bonifacio's soft single to right. Stiever settled down after that, needing only 37 pitches to get his next eight outs. He retired nine consecutive hitters before exiting the game after inducing Bonifacio on a groundout to shortstop for the second out of the fourth inning.

Stiever, who hadn't pitched above Advanced Class-A before Sunday, finished with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Jimmy Cordero (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with one walk and two strikeouts.

Chicago scored five straight runs to take control. After Jimenez gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead with his blast in the fourth, Chicago scored three runs in the fifth, getting run-scoring singles from Anderson and Jose Abreu before a Jimenez RBI groundout. Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull (4-3) took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits in five innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Bonifacio had two hits and two RBIs, while Jeimer Candelario added two hits for Detroit. Chicago held slumping rookie center fielder Luis Robert out of the lineup for the final game of the series.