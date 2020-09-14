Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allen's three touchdowns powers Bills by Jets

Buffalo made it 24-10 on a 22-yard field goal by rookie Tyler Bass with 10:42 left in the fourth quarter. On the next possession, Bass connected again, this time from 19 yards, to increase the Bills' lead to 27-10.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:27 IST
Allen's three touchdowns powers Bills by Jets

Josh Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 57 yards and another touchdown, and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 27-17 win over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Zack Moss and John Brown each caught touchdown passes for Buffalo (1-0), which beat the Jets in Week 1 for the second year in a row. Stefon Diggs added a team-high eight catches for 86 yards in his Bills debut.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 21 of 35 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jamison Crowder had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown for New York (0-1). Jets running back Le'Veon Bell left with a hamstring injury and finished with only six carries for 14 yards, along with two receptions for 32 yards. New York also lost linebacker Blake Cashman because of a groin injury.

Buffalo's first possession ended with a fumble, but the Bills regrouped on their second drive to grab a 7-0 lead. Allen scored a 2-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper to cap a seven-play, 55-yard drive. The Bills increased their lead to 14-0 with 2:35 left in the first quarter. Allen connected with Moss for a 4-yard touchdown, providing a debut highlight for the speedy rookie running back taken in the third round out of Utah.

After the Jets' next drive ended with a punt, Buffalo scored again to make it 21-0 with 6:48 to go in the first half. Brown hauled in a 17-yard pass from Allen to begin his seventh NFL season with a receiving touchdown. New York snapped its shutout when Sam Ficken drilled a 31-yard field goal just before halftime.

The Jets pulled within 21-10 with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Crowder turned a short pass into a 69-yard score, which marked the second-longest touchdown in the sixth-year veteran's career. Buffalo made it 24-10 on a 22-yard field goal by rookie Tyler Bass with 10:42 left in the fourth quarter.

On the next possession, Bass connected again, this time from 19 yards, to increase the Bills' lead to 27-10. The Jets cut the deficit to 27-17 on a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Josh Adams with 54 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound haunted by Brexit, yen looks to Abe successor vote

The British pound flirted with a 1-12-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears about no-deal Brexit while investors waited for Japans ruling party to choose a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The British pound changed hands at...

Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Bradys debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, 75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard...

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.As the wealthy ...

ByteDance drops TikTok's U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle -sources

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing the Chinese government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Byt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020