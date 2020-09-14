Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Brady's debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees and ran 6 yards for another score. Brees, who passed Brett Favre for the NFL career lead in pass attempts, finished 18 of 30 for 160 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brady, who spent 20 seasons in New England and won six Super Bowls before signing with Tampa Bay in the offseason, completed 23 of 36 for 239 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions that led to 14 Saints points. New Orleans led 17-7 at halftime and was on defense to open the third quarter when, on the sixth play of the drive, Janoris Jenkins intercepted Brady and returned 36 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 24-7.

Brady bounced back on the next possession, throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to O.J. Howard to get the Buccaneers within 24-14. Ryan Succop's 38-yard field goal cut the lead to 24-17 at the end three quarters. After gaining just 4 yards in the third quarter, New Orleans finally found some offense early the fourth. Brees threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders to push the lead to 31-17 with 11:38 remaining.

The Saints recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Wil Lutz's 21-yard field goal increased the lead to 34-17 with 8:01 left. Brady threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans with 2:41 left.

The game was played inside a nearly silent Superdome as fans were not allowed to attend the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady's first possession as a Buccaneer ended with his sneaking 2 yards for a touchdown to complete an 85-yard drive and give his team a 7-0 lead that held up through the first quarter.

Kamara's touchdown catch tied the score 7-7. On the ensuing possession, Marcus Williams intercepted Brady, leading to Kamara's touchdown run and a 14-7 Saints lead. Brady moved Tampa Bay into scoring position late in the second quarter, but Succop's 54-yard field attempt was blocked by Margus Hunt.

Brees then drove New Orleans to Lutz's 29-yard field goal and a 17-7 halftime lead. --Field Level Media