Jets' Gase on Bell injury: 'mad at myself'

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said after his team's season-opening 27-17 loss to the host Buffalo Bills on Sunday that he was angry at himself for the way he handled injured running back Le'Veon Bell.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said after his team's season-opening 27-17 loss to the host Buffalo Bills on Sunday that he was angry at himself for the way he handled injured running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell injured his hamstring late in the second quarter after falling awkwardly on an incomplete pass in which the running back drew a defensive holding penalty. He played five plays in the second half, then came out for good once the injury's impact on his ability to play was apparent.

"I'm mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half," Gase said after the game at Orchard Park, N.Y. No additional information on the injury was released Sunday, and Bell was not made available to the media.

That play looked bad," Gase said, referring to when his 28-year-old star was injured. "I'm watching, and I thought it was going to be a touchdown, then he got grabbed. And kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad. "I saw him grab his hamstring and he wouldn't come out. We come in at halftime. I let him go back in there. I was worried about it, and we were eventually like, 'I can't put you in there. We can't take a chance on getting more hurt than you already are.'"

Earlier this summer, Bell was pulled from scrimmaging with what the team called hamstring tightness, but the running back tweeted shortly afterward there was nothing wrong with his hamstring. Gase soon had a sit-down with Bell to clear the air, and nothing else had come of Bell's hamstring until Sunday.

Now in his second season in New York after spending five in Pittsburgh and sitting out the 2018 season altogether, Bell had 14 yards rushing and 32 yards on a pair of receptions before the injury Sunday. He had 789 yards rushing, 461 yards receiving and four total touchdowns last season. In his five seasons with the Steelers, Bell ran for 5,336 yards on 1,229 carries and had 2,660 yards on 312 receptions. He scored 42 total touchdowns, made three Pro Bowls, and was twice named first-team All-Pro in Pittsburgh.

The Jets host defending NFC champion San Francisco in Week 2 next Sunday. --Field Level Media

