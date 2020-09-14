Tennis-Medvedev seals ATP Finals spot after reaching U.S. Open semis

Left Menu
Medvedev has joined Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem in qualifying for the tournament, which will be held at The O2 in London for the last time from Nov. 15-22 before it moves to Turin in Italy for the next five years. The 50th anniversary edition of the Finals, which features the best eight men's singles players and doubles teams, is set to be held without fans in line with UK government COVID-19 guidelines, organisers said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:12 IST
Russian Daniil Medvedev has sealed his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in November after reaching the U.S. Open semi-finals, the men's Tour said on Monday. Medvedev has joined Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem in qualifying for the tournament, which will be held at The O2 in London for the last time from Nov. 15-22 before it moves to Turin in Italy for the next five years.

The 50th anniversary edition of the Finals, which features the best eight men's singles players and doubles teams, is set to be held without fans in line with UK government COVID-19 guidelines, organisers said. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and German Alexander Zverev, who lost Sunday's U.S. Open final to Thiem, are next in line to qualify.

In the doubles field, newly crowned U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares joined Australian Open winners Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in confirming their places.

