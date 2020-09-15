Left Menu
Brady's Bucs debut vs. Saints delivers ratings boost for Fox

The game, a 34-23 win for the New Orleans Saints over the Buccaneers -- drew a 16.2 rating, up 2 percent over last season's opener, Fox said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:07 IST
The clash between Drew Brees and Tom Brady, making his debut in a Tampa Bay uniform, was a ratings bonanza Sunday for Fox Sports, which said it was the network's highest-rated Week 1 national telecast since 2016. The game, a 34-23 win for the New Orleans Saints over the Buccaneers -- drew a 16.2 rating, up 2 percent over last season's opener, Fox said on Monday. The network said the game projects to rank as the most-watched telecast of any kind since Super Bowl LIV in February.

That was good news for broadcasters after Thursday night's season kickoff game on NBC between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs drew 13 percent fewer viewers than the 2019 opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, according to ratings service Nielsen. An estimated 19.3 million fans tuned in to see the Texans-Chiefs broadcast, while the Packers-Bears contest attracted 22.2 million viewers last season.

