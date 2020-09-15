Titans place CB Jackson (knee) on IR

Left Menu
The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Adoree' Jackson on injured reserve because of a knee injury just hours before their Monday night season opener against the Denver Broncos. He has 177 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Cornerback Tye Smith was promoted from the practice squad to replace Jackson on the 53-man roster.

The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Adoree' Jackson on injured reserve because of a knee injury just hours before their Monday night season opener against the Denver Broncos. Jackson, 24, injured his knee during Friday's practice and on Saturday was ruled out of the opener.

Due to being placed on injured reserve, Jackson must miss at least three games. Jackson started 39 of 43 games played over his first three NFL seasons. He has 177 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Cornerback Tye Smith was promoted from the practice squad to replace Jackson on the 53-man roster. Smith has played in 28 NFL games (four starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2015) and Titans (2017, 2019). The 27-year-old has 45 tackles and one interception.

Also listed as out for Monday's game for the Titans are linebackers Vic Beasley Jr. (knee) and Derick Roberson (knee), offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand), and running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring). Tennessee also elevated running back Jeremy McNichols and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad as the 54th and 55th players for Monday's game.

A new rule allows a team to promote two players to the active roster before a game due to the COVID-19 situation. Both players revert to the practice squad after the game. --Field Level Media

