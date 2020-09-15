Left Menu
Big inning lifts Padres over Dodgers, tightens NL West race

Rookie Jorge Ona hit a tie-breaking double to left in the bottom of the seventh, and the host Padres added four more runs in the inning after a pair of fielding miscues by Dodger first baseman Max Muncy to score a 7-2 victory on Monday night.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Padres)

Rookie Jorge Ona hit a tie-breaking double to left in the bottom of the seventh, and the host Padres added four more runs in the inning after a pair of fielding miscues by Dodger first baseman Max Muncy to score a 7-2 victory on Monday night. The Padres (32-17) won their eighth straight game and cut their deficit to the Dodgers in the National League West to 1 1/2 games.

The big inning broke up a pitching duel between the Padres' Dinelson Lamet and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers. Lamet (3-1) held the Dodgers to one run on three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win and lower his earned run average to 2.12. He retired the last 12 Dodgers he faced.

Kershaw (5-2) was charged with three runs on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss. He deserved better. Wil Myers opened the bottom of the seventh with a single to Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor. Myers barely beat the throw and the Dodgers' appeal was denied. With one out, Jurickson Profar rolled a single to right, ending Kershaw's night.

Pedro Baez came on to face Ona, who drove in Myers with the go-ahead run with a double down the line in left, with Profar moving to third. Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia then hit a grounder to Muncy in front of the base at first. When Profar feigned a move to the plate, Muncy delayed, then turned to tag first only to have Profar score and Garcia reach first.

The next hitter, Trent Grisham, also hit a grounder to Muncy. This time the first baseman threw the ball into left for an error that allowed Ona to score. Singles by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and a groundout by Aaron Nola produced two more runs. Myers added the Padres' final run with his 13th homer in the bottom of the eighth. The Dodgers scored an unearned run in the ninth.

The Dodgers scored the game's first run in the third. Austin Barnes drew a one-out walk from Lamet, moved to third when Mookie Betts blooped an opposite-field double down the line in right and scored on Corey Seager's grounder to second baseman Jorge Mateo. Kershaw allowed only two baserunners through the first five innings, and Grisham opened the sixth with his ninth home run into the right-field stands.

