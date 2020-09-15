Gostkowski's late FG lifts Titans past Brocnos

Stephen Gostkowski, who missed four earlier kicks, booted a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left, and the visiting Tennessee Titans beat the Denver Broncos 16-14 on Monday night. Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 43 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, Derrick Henry rushed for 116 yards, Corey Davis had seven receptions for 101 yards, and Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt had touchdown catches for Tennessee (1-0).

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected in the first quarter for punching Broncos tight end Jake Butt. Drew Lock was 22 of 33 for 216 yards and a score, Melvin Gordon III ran for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Noah Fant had five catches for 81 yards and a TD for Denver (0-1). The Broncos lost running back Phillip Lindsay to a foot injury and cornerback A.J. Bouye to a shoulder injury in the first half

The game was tied at halftime, but Tennessee went ahead on a 1-yard scoring pass from Tannehill to Smith on fourth down. Gostkowski's extra-point attempt was wide left, making it 13-7 early in the fourth quarter. Denver took a 14-13 lead on Gordon's 1-yard TD run and Brandon McManus' extra point with 9:08 left.

After both teams punted twice, the Titans drove 83 yards on 12 plays to the Denver 7-yard line. Gostkowski, who had failed on three field-goal attempts in addition to the PAT, drilled the winner. Tennessee had a chance to take the lead on its second drive of the game but Gostkowski missed a 47-yard field-goal try.

The Broncos took the lead when Lock found Fant in the end zone to put Denver up 7-0 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. Tennessee capitalized on Gordon's fumble at the Denver 23 when Tannehill found Pruitt for a 1-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7 with 9:21 to go in the second quarter.

Denver drove to the Titans' goal line on the ensuing possession' but Tennessee stopped a shovel pass to Butt on fourth down. The Titans had a chance to take the lead heading into halftime, but Shelby Harris partially blocked Gostkowski's 44-yard field-goal attempt.

Gostkowski missed his third attempt, this time from 42 yards out, early in the third quarter, keeping the game tied. --Field Level Media