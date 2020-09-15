Rugby-Suspended Farrell helping Saracens for Leinster test, says McCall

Owen Farrell is suspended for Saracens' Champions Cup match against Leinster on Saturday but the 28-year-old is helping his team mates prepare by orchestrating the opposition attack in training, head coach Mark McCall has said. England captain Farrell will miss the quarter-final at Aviva Stadium after receiving a five-match ban for a high tackle during Saracens' Premiership defeat by Wasps.

"He's running the opposition against us, running some of Leinster's plays, so he'll be a huge help to us this week," McCall told British media. "He just wants to help. He regrets the situation he finds himself ... He's not being (Leinster skipper) Johnny Sexton, he's just being Owen Farrell playing at 10 for the opposition."

Saracens will be automatically relegated from the Premiership this season after breaching salary cap rules.