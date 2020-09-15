Motorcycling-MotoGP testing new communications system at Misano for rider safety

Several MotoGP riders will trial a new communications system during testing at the Misano World Circuit ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the weekend, MotoGP said on Tuesday. The radio communication system, which aims to improve safety by warning riders of on-track hazards, was used by Repsol Honda man Stefan Bradl at the request of promoters Dorna Sports ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano over the weekend.

"At today's #MisanoTest, some of the riders... will get their first taste of radio communication headphone," MotoGP said in a tweet, adding that Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo was among them. "It provides unidirectional communication between Race Direction and the riders, with the aim to improve safety for all out on the circuit."

MotoGP sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta said that the system could eventually become two-way communication between competitors and teams like in Formula One. "One of the things we've been addressing this year is the visibility of the yellow flags and flags in general," Ezpeleta told the MotoGP website.

"At the beginning, this will only be used to communicate predetermined recorded messages about flags, penalties... then maybe in the future we could open up to communication with the teams and if it's possible from riders back to the teams. "We're very happy with this first test... Hopefully, we'll be able to present something soon in the following seasons."