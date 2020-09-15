Left Menu
Development News Edition

I blame Asian nations' withdrawals for Thomas & Uber Cup postponement: Vimal Kumar

The prestigious men's and women's team event was postponed to next year by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) following a wave of pullouts by top teams, mainly from Asia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "What Asian nations have done, it is really disappointing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:20 IST
I blame Asian nations' withdrawals for Thomas & Uber Cup postponement: Vimal Kumar

Former India badminton coach Vimal Kumar on Tuesday blamed the withdrawals by Asian nations for the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup Final, calling it a "big setback" for the sport. The prestigious men's and women's team event was postponed to next year by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) following a wave of pullouts by top teams, mainly from Asia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What Asian nations have done, it is really disappointing. There are no major issues in these countries, they are having local events there, so to pull out in this way, is a big setback for the sport," Vimal told PTI. The event, which was to mark the resumption of international badminton after the coronavirus-forced break, was scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

India had announced both the men's and women's squads for the event. However, after Indonesia and South Korea on Friday joined Thailand, Australia, Chinese Taipei and Algeria in pulling out due to the dreaded disease, the BWF decided to push the event to next year.

Vimal said: "It was an ideal way to revive the circuit. The platform was there. "We are not as big as China but India stood positive, we wanted to participate but if big countries don't play, what can BWF do? How will they conduct events? I'll blame the Asian nation for this mess." The international body, though, decided to proceed with the Denmark Open in Odense, a HSBC BWF World Tour Event, as originally planned from October 13-18, while cancelling the Denmark Masters that was slated for October 20-25. The decision to go ahead with the Denmark Open has left a few Indian players, including P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, confused.

"We are still confused what to do under the circumstances. Saina has got a visa for Denmark and I have applied for it but we are still undecided about participation," Kashyap said. "There are many questions like what happens if I test positive? Will I be sent back home or I will have to stay there for 14 days? Who takes care of the expenses and responsibility?" The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday wrote to the players who have sent their entries for the Denmark Open, stating that they would be "travelling or participating at their own responsibility due to the current pandemic" and "have to send their consent within September 17".

"I received a letter from BAI, asking for submission of consent to participate. It is an open tournament, so it is okay. We will take a call in the next 3-4 days about participation," Kashyap said. Women's doubles player N Sikki Reddy didn't sound optimistic.

"We decided that for just one tournament we might not travel but if Asia leg is happening then we will think about it. Also we have to submit consent letter within next two days if we go to Denmark." Vimal added: "I understand the concern that players have but they have to take the onus. It is an individual sport, look how tennis players have done it, the government cannot always do everything for you. "Players need competition and if you are eager to play then just go and play and if you are too stressed then better to skip it." The participation of Olympic silver medallist Sindhu also looked doubtful.

"We have sent entry but we have to wait and see because going for one event, taking tests and following quarantine rules...we need to discuss with coach, look at last year's result (for ranking points) and then take a decision," Sindhu's father Ramana said. "We have till september 27-28 to take a call," he added.

Men's singles player Subhankar Dey, the winner of 2018 SaarLorLux Open and who has spent a lot of time playing in the Danish Badminton League, said he will participate in the Denmark Open and has already initiated his visa processing. "We have been out of action for so many months, so it is important to play and compete. "This is the new normal now and we have to get on with it. I have already submitted the consent form to BAI and I am trying to get my visa done," said the self-funded shuttler.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India walks out of SCO meet after Pak representative projects 'fictitious map'

India on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a fictitious map showing Indian territories as part of P...

GMR, Adani Group among 20 entities interested in redeveloping New Delhi railway station

Frances state-owned railway company SNCF, the GMR Group and the Adani Group are among 20 entities that have shown interest in redeveloping the New Delhi railway station into a world-class multimodal hub. At a pre-bid meeting on Tuesday, aro...

Egypt cuts highways across pyramids plateau, alarming conservationists

Egypt is building two highways across the pyramids plateau outside Cairo, reviving and expanding a project that was suspended in the 1990s after an international outcry.The Great Pyramids, Egypts top tourist destination, are the sole surviv...

RBI issues draft Rupee interest rate derivatives

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday proposed allowing foreign portfolio investors FPIs to undertake exchange-traded rupee interest rate derivatives transactions subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 5,000 crore. Interest Rate Derivatives IRD are cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020