Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB announces COVID-19 protocols for domestic season

To ensure the health and safety of players and officials, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced comprehensive COVID-19 protocols for the 2020-21 domestic season.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:20 IST
PCB announces COVID-19 protocols for domestic season
PCB Logo. Image Credit: ANI

To ensure the health and safety of players and officials, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced comprehensive COVID-19 protocols for the 2020-21 domestic season. The domestic season is slated to begin from September 30 with the National T20 Cup. Right from the start of the season squad members, match officials, duty doctors, and security managers will be placed in bio-secure zones, where they will be able to roam around and interact with each other freely.

To ensure that the bio-secure zone is coronavirus free, they will be required to return two negative Covid-19 tests. "Members of the First XI and Second XI squads are required to submit the results of their first Covid-19 tests by 16 and 18 September," the PCB said in an official statement.

"Those returning negative results will be invited to PCB designated central stations, where they will undergo second Covid-19 tests under the supervision of the PCB medical team," it added. The second tests of the First XI and Second XI squads will be conducted on September 18 and September 21, respectively.

Those who test positive in the tests conducted at the central stations will be isolated for five days and tested twice. If these players or support staff personnel continue to test positive, they would have to undergo a two-week-long period of self-isolation and return two negative results before their integration in the bio-secure zone. The players who toured England with the men's national team for three Tests and three T20Is will travel to Multan on September 23 and after their second negative test will join their respective domestic teams on September 25.

PCB will conduct the first Covid-19 test for the Under-19 players on 1 October. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Breaking longtime taboo, UAE and Bahrain to sign deals with Israel at White House

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday will become the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo when they sign agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries again...

Brazil's Bolsonaro, amid funding concerns, scraps new welfare plan

Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he was scrapping plans to launch a new social welfare program called Renda Brasil and will keep the Bolsa Familia conditional cash transfer program begun by previous leftist govern...

India, US sign statement of intent to strengthen dialogue on defence tech cooperation

India and the United States on Tuesday signed a statement of intent to strengthen the bilateral dialogue on defence technology co-operation. The statement was signed by Raj Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, and Elle...

3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai Air Customs on Tuesday seized 3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs from postal parcels destined for Florida, USA at the Foreign Post Office and arrested one pharma wholesaler in connection with the seizure. As per a statement from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020