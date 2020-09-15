Left Menu
Report: Titans restructure S Byard's contract, free up $6.1M

The Tennessee Titans have restructured Kevin Byard's contract, freeing up $6.1 million in cap space, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Report: Titans restructure S Byard’s contract, free up $6.1M

The Tennessee Titans have restructured Kevin Byard's contract, freeing up $6.1 million in cap space, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team signed Byard to a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019, making him the highest-paid safety at the time. He has since been passed by Eddie Jackson and Budda Baker. Byard will still make $9.1 million this season after converting part of his salary into a bonus, per the report.

The Titans now have roughly $9 million in cap space. Byard, 27, had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the Titans' win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Titans drafted Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Middle Tennessee State. He was first team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after intercepting eight passes and breaking up 16 passes. --Field Level Media

