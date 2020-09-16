Left Menu
MLB announces neutral-site locations for playoffs

29-Oct. 2, with no off days between games. The best-of-five American League Division Series will take place at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. San Diego will host the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, while Arlington's brand-new, retractable-roof stadium will host both the National League Championship Series and the 2020 World Series. The ALCS opens on Oct. 11 and the NLCS on Oct. 12, with no off days scheduled.

Baseball bubbles became a reality Tuesday as the league announced neutral-site locations for the 2020 Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series. Expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year, the postseason begins with eight best-of-three Wild Card series taking place at the home ballpark of the higher-seeded team. Those series run from Sept. 29-Oct. 2, with no off days between games.

The best-of-five American League Division Series will take place at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The National League Division Series will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Those series run from Oct. 5-10, again with no off days between games. San Diego will host the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, while Arlington's brand-new, retractable-roof stadium will host both the National League Championship Series and the 2020 World Series.

The ALCS opens on Oct. 11 and the NLCS on Oct. 12, with no off days scheduled. The World Series begins on Oct. 20 and will take days off between Games 2-3 and between Games 5-6. Game 7, if necessary, is on Oct. 28.

The last time the World Series was played entirely at one location was in 1944, when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the St. Louis Browns in six games at their shared stadium Sportsman's Park. Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to the plan Monday night, The Athletic reported.

--Field Level Media

