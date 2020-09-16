Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lyon pour cold water on Depay to Barcelona transfer speculation

Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, were on the brink of signing the 26-year-old striker. Yet Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the Spanish giants had told him Depay was too expensive for them.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 01:03 IST
Soccer-Lyon pour cold water on Depay to Barcelona transfer speculation

Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday poured cold water on reports that their Dutch international forward Memphis Depay is on the brink of a 30-million euro ($35.54 million) move to Barcelona. Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, were on the brink of signing the 26-year-old striker.

Yet Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the Spanish giants had told him Depay was too expensive for them. "The president of Barça (Josep Maria Bartomeu) told me on Sunday that Barça was suffering a lot from the COVID-19 crisis and have no possibility of making an offer," Aulas tweeted on Tuesday (@JM_Aulas).

Depay is under contract at Lyon until next year, having joined them from Manchester United three years ago. He helped the French club to the semi-final of the Champions League last month and scored a hat-trick as Lyon kicked off the new Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-1 home win over Dijon on Aug. 28. ($1 = 0.8440 euros) (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Mali's former president Moussa Traore dies at 83

Malis former president Moussa Traore, who ruled the West Africa nation for more than 22 years, has died at age 83, according to his son Idrissa Traore. He did not give details on the cause of death. Traore seized power in a military coup in...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

The United States has blacklisted a Chinese real estate development company building a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia, which Washington said was built on land seized from local people, and suggested could be turned into a mili...

Trump says he's heard Oracle is 'very close' to a TikTok deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over Chinese company ByteDances popular video app TikTok.Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he would look into the proposed agre...

Yankees reinstate Stanton, Urshela off IL

The New York Yankees reinstated three players off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, including slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Infielder Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga were also reinstated while infielder Mike Ford and utilityman M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020