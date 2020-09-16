Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Johnson looks to keep rolling at U.S. Open

Dustin Johnson said on Tuesday that everything about his game is clicking as the in-form American looks to claim a second U.S. Open title at Winged Foot this week. I've got a lot of confidence in the game, but no, I'm not putting any extra expectation," he said.

Reuters | Mamaroneck | Updated: 16-09-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 01:30 IST
Golf-Johnson looks to keep rolling at U.S. Open
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@DJohnsonPGA)

Dustin Johnson said on Tuesday that everything about his game is clicking as the in-form American looks to claim a second U.S. Open title at Winged Foot this week. The 36-year-old tournament favourite finished his season with three victories and won his first FedExCup title at East Lake last week, taking home $15 million in prize money.

On Monday, he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second time and finished the season ranked number one in the world. Johnson credited his recent run of success, which also included wins at the Travelers Championship and the Northern Trust and runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and the BMW Championship, to his work ethic, especially when it comes to his improved short game.

"Everything just seems to be clicking right now," he told reporters. "I've definitely had to put in a lot of work to get to where I'm at. I mean, obviously, the game is good, and it feels good, so I'm very pleased with it."

Johnson's season got off to a rough start after he missed time recovering from knee surgery and then had to endure the COVID-19 shutdown like everyone else. Despite his recent dominance Johnson only has one major title to his name, which came at the 2016 U.S. Open, but he said he is not putting any added pressure on himself this week.

"I'm playing well. I've got a lot of confidence in the game, but no, I'm not putting any extra expectation," he said. "I mean, I expect to play well every week.

"Hopefully it stays in good form for the rest of the week, but it's one of those golf courses where it's very difficult and you need to be spot-on if you want to play well." Winged Foot's thick, nasty rough and notoriously difficult, sloping greens will challenge the world's best, including Johnson.

"I haven't played in a tournament yet, but so far it seems very, very hard, one of the harder ones I've ever played," Johnson said. "But you know, it's fair. There's nothing real tricky about it. You've just got to hit good shots."

Johnson will be paired with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau on Thursday and Friday.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...

White House's Meadows says moderates' COVID relief plan could lead to more talks

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday a 1.5 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers does not align with administration priorities but could provide a real opening for further disc...

Astros activate 2B Altuve, option RHP Castellanos

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was activated from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Altuve, who had been sidelined with a sprained right knee, was listed as batting second for the Astros 23-24 in the opene...

Irish government COVID-19 scare ends as minister tests negative

Irish government ministers dropped plans to restrict their movements on Tuesday evening after health minister Stephen Donnelly tested negative for COVID-19, a government spokeswoman said.The lower house of parliament had been suspended earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020