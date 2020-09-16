Report: Broncos CB Bouye has dislocated shoulder

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye sustained a dislocated shoulder during the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Bouye sustained the injury late in the first half of Denver's 16-14 setback to Tennessee on Monday night. Per KUSA's Mike Klis, Bouye popped his shoulder out of the socket while diving to break up a pass.

Bouye broke up one pass while playing 28 defensive snaps in his first game with the Broncos. The 29-year-old Bouye was acquired from Jacksonville in March in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bouye had 65 tackles and one interception last season. He was a Pro Bowl pick for the Jaguars in 2017 when he recorded a career-best six interceptions. Bouye has 14 interceptions and 315 tackles in 94 career games (63 starts). He spent the first four seasons with the Houston Texans before joining the Jaguars as a free agent prior to the 2017 campaign.

