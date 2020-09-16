Left Menu
49ers add Sanu to shore up receiving corps

Sanu's agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted that the sides agreed to a one-year contract. The ninth-year journeyman is being brought in for immediate help, and his familiarity with Niners coach Kyle Shanahan and the offense makes him a candidate for action as soon as Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 07:46 IST
49ers add Sanu to shore up receiving corps

The San Francisco 49ers moved to shore up an injury-depleted receiving corps Tuesday, bringing in veteran free agent Mohamed Sanu. Sanu's agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted that the sides agreed to a one-year contract.

The ninth-year journeyman is being brought in for immediate help, and his familiarity with Niners coach Kyle Shanahan and the offense makes him a candidate for action as soon as Sunday's game at the New York Jets. Shanahan was offensive coordinator in Atlanta in 2016, when Sanu had 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns for the Falcons. "He's a hell of a player, so him being out there is always a possibility," Shanahan had said on Monday as the deal reportedly was being worked out. "I wouldn't rule that out at all. He's available and he's definitely a guy I really respect and I think everyone in this league respects. So, we'll see how it goes this week."

San Francisco's No. 1 receiver, Deebo Samuel, will miss at least two more weeks due to a foot injury, and Richie James Jr. has been slowed by a hamstring injury, leaving his availability uncertain. That leaves only Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor as healthy wideouts, and they caught a total of four passes for 41 yards in the 49ers' opener Sunday against Arizona, a 24-20 defeat. Sanu spent four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, then three with the Falcons before splitting last season between Atlanta and New England. In his nine-year career, the Rutgers product has caught 403 passes for 4,507 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Last year, when the Patriots had similar depth problems in midseason, they gave up a second-round pick to the Falcons to bring in Sanu, who appeared in eight games for them and caught 26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. --Field Level Media

