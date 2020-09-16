Left Menu
Voit, Yankees crush Blue Jays in AL East battle

DJ LeMahieu drove in five runs by preceding Voit's first homer with an RBI single, hitting a bases-clearing double in the third and launching a solo homer in the eighth off infielder Santiago Espinal, who also pitched in Toronto's 18-1 loss to the New York Mets on Friday. Brett Gardner and Tyler Wade started New York's big night in the second inning with RBI singles that came after Frazier's fly ball deflected off right fielder Derek Fisher's glove to the warning track for an error.

Luke Voit drove in five runs with a pair of home runs -- including a three-run blast in a seven-run second inning -- and the host New York Yankees cruised to a 20-6 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday to move into second place in the American League East. The Yankees (27-21) won their sixth straight game, posted their most lopsided win of the season and moved a half-game ahead of Toronto (26-21) into the fifth seed in the American League.

Voit recorded his third multi-homer game of the season and second in the last four games. The first baseman moved into the major league lead with his 17th and 18th homers -- the latter a solo blast in the sixth -- and is two ahead of Nelson Cruz and Mike Trout in the AL. Voit also hit an RBI single in the fourth and then homered off Ken Giles to make it 17-3.

Gary Sanchez also hit a three-run homer and Aaron Hicks hit a solo shot for the Yankees, who scored seven times in the second, five times in the third and four times in the fourth. Clint Frazier hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Brett Gardner and Tyler Wade started New York's big night in the second inning with RBI singles that came after Frazier's fly ball deflected off right fielder Derek Fisher's glove to the warning track for an error. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr homered for Toronto, which has been outscored 45-9 in its last three losses. Toronto scored three runs in the ninth on RBI doubles by Joe Panik and Bo Bichette sandwiched around a run-scoring groundout by Fisher.

New York rookie Deivi Garcia (2-1) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. Toronto's Taijuan Walker (3-3) lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs (one earned) and six hits. He allowed five hits after Fisher misplayed Frazier's fly ball and was lifted after allowing back-to-back homers to Voit and Hicks.

Shun Yamaguchi followed Walker and allowed seven runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. He started the third by issuing three walks and hitting two batters. --Field Level Media

