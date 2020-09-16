Brewers blast Cardinals with seven-run fourth inning

Keston Hiura's three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning and slumping Christian Yelich also went deep for one of his three hits during the Milwaukee Brewers' 18-3 rout of the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Daniel Vogelbach homered with four RBIs, Ryan Braun also went deep and Brett Anderson (3-3) allowed two runs over six innings for the Brewers (22-25), who have won two of the first three in this five-game set against the second-place Cardinals (21-22). Milwaukee, which also scored six times in the fifth, totaled just seven runs while losing three of its previous five following a 19-0 win at Detroit on Sept. 9.

St. Louis' Jack Flaherty (3-2), meanwhile, was charged with a career-high nine earned runs on eight hits over three innings. The right-hander yielded nine runs in his previous six starts combined prior to Tuesday for the Cardinals, who have lost five of seven. After the two teams struggled to score eight total runs while splitting Monday's doubleheader, St. Louis wasted no time getting on the board. Tommy Edman led off the game with a single, and two batters later scored on Paul Goldschmidt's double to right-center field.

Milwaukee did that one better in the bottom of the frame. Yelich, 1-for-18 in his previous five contests, went deep to right-center off Flaherty for his 10th homer and Braun immediately followed with his fifth of 2020. Yelich and Braun both came home in the third on Vogelbach's double to left-center to put the Brewers up 4-1.

Milwaukee then broke it open in the fourth inning, highlighted by Omar Narvaez's two-run single and Hiura's three-run blast over the right-field wall for an 11-1 Brewers advantage. Hiura finished with four RBIs. Goldschmidt had two RBIs and Edman posted two hits for the Cardinals.

Both managers, St. Louis' Mike Shildt and Milwaukee's Craig Counsell, were ejected after a dust up between the teams in the fifth inning following an incident with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. --Field Level Media