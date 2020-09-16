Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brewers blast Cardinals with seven-run fourth inning

Keston Hiura's three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning and slumping Christian Yelich also went deep for one of his three hits during the Milwaukee Brewers' 18-3 rout of the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Yelich, 1-for-18 in his previous five contests, went deep to right-center off Flaherty for his 10th homer and Braun immediately followed with his fifth of 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:41 IST
Brewers blast Cardinals with seven-run fourth inning

Keston Hiura's three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning and slumping Christian Yelich also went deep for one of his three hits during the Milwaukee Brewers' 18-3 rout of the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Daniel Vogelbach homered with four RBIs, Ryan Braun also went deep and Brett Anderson (3-3) allowed two runs over six innings for the Brewers (22-25), who have won two of the first three in this five-game set against the second-place Cardinals (21-22). Milwaukee, which also scored six times in the fifth, totaled just seven runs while losing three of its previous five following a 19-0 win at Detroit on Sept. 9.

St. Louis' Jack Flaherty (3-2), meanwhile, was charged with a career-high nine earned runs on eight hits over three innings. The right-hander yielded nine runs in his previous six starts combined prior to Tuesday for the Cardinals, who have lost five of seven. After the two teams struggled to score eight total runs while splitting Monday's doubleheader, St. Louis wasted no time getting on the board. Tommy Edman led off the game with a single, and two batters later scored on Paul Goldschmidt's double to right-center field.

Milwaukee did that one better in the bottom of the frame. Yelich, 1-for-18 in his previous five contests, went deep to right-center off Flaherty for his 10th homer and Braun immediately followed with his fifth of 2020. Yelich and Braun both came home in the third on Vogelbach's double to left-center to put the Brewers up 4-1.

Milwaukee then broke it open in the fourth inning, highlighted by Omar Narvaez's two-run single and Hiura's three-run blast over the right-field wall for an 11-1 Brewers advantage. Hiura finished with four RBIs. Goldschmidt had two RBIs and Edman posted two hits for the Cardinals.

Both managers, St. Louis' Mike Shildt and Milwaukee's Craig Counsell, were ejected after a dust up between the teams in the fifth inning following an incident with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Former Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins West Brom

Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has signed a deal with West Bromwich Albion. The 36-year-old returns to England after spending the past three seasons in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg.Ivanovic arrives at the newly-promoted si...

Thousands of Oregon evacuees shelter from wildfires as U.S. disaster declared

Thousands of evacuees displaced by deadly wildfires in Oregon settled into a second week of life in shelters and car camping on Tuesday as fire crews battled on, and search teams scoured the ruins of incinerated homes for the missing. With ...

White Sox down Twins, extend AL Central lead

Rookie right-hander Dane Dunning pitched seven strong innings and Tim Anderson and James McCann both hit home runs Tuesday as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-2 to extend their lead in the American League Central. A...

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020