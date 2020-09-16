Left Menu
IPL 13: Will be great experience to be around Bumrah, Boult, says Pattinson

Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson has said that it would be a great experience for him to share the dressing room with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:14 IST
IPL 13: Will be great experience to be around Bumrah, Boult, says Pattinson
Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson. (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson has said that it would be a great experience for him to share the dressing room with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Pattinson was named as a replacement for Lasith Malinga by Mumbai Indians. The Sri Lankan pacer had opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. "It's a privilege to be involved with one of the best T20 teams in the world. Personally, it's just fantastic to work with some of the best bowlers in the world. Obviously, Bumrah is probably the best T20 bowler in the world. And Boulty (Trent Boult) is up there as well. So, for me it will be a great experience to be around those guys, there has already been some good discussion on T20 bowling," Pattinson said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

"I have played a few ODIs here in the UAE before, so I have got a bit of experience over here in UAE. The wickets are drier and there will be three wickets that will be used throughout the tournament so it will be slower and lower as the tournament goes on. Maybe the slower ball and stuff like that might come into play a lot more," he added. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan. (ANI)

