Rockies get complete game from Senzatela, beat A's

Senzatela (4-2) allowed one run on six hits and needed a season-high 109 pitches to get the complete game, and he put Oakland down in order in the ninth. Diaz followed with a line drive home run to left field to give Colorado a 2-1 lead, the first time he has gone deep this season.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:08 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Rockies)

Elias Diaz homered to back the first career complete game by Antonio Senzatela, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland A's 3-1 on Tuesday night in Denver. Josh Fuentes had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies (22-25), who beat Oakland for the third time in three meetings this season. The final game of the year between the teams is Wednesday afternoon.

Ramon Laureano had two hits and Jake Lamb doubled, walked, and scored a run for the A's (30-19). Senzatela (4-2) allowed one run on six hits and needed a season-high 109 pitches to get the complete game, and he put Oakland down in order in the ninth. It was the first time a Colorado pitcher has notched a complete game at Coors Field since Jon Gray did it on Sept. 17, 2016, against San Diego.

Lamb, who was signed after being designated for assignment by Arizona last week, led off the second inning with a walk and went to third on a single by Laureano. After a groundout, he scored on Matt Kemp's sacrifice fly to give the A's a 1-0 lead. The Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the third but could not score, but they finally got to starter Sean Manaea in the fifth.

Fuentes led off with a single and went to third on shortstop Marcus Semien's two-base throwing error. Diaz followed with a line-drive home run to left field to give Colorado a 2-1 lead, the first time he has gone deep this season. The Rockies added to the lead in the sixth and chased Manaea. Nolan Arenado and Kevin Pillar began the rally with singles, and Arenado moved to third on Kemp's fielder's choice. Fuentes followed with a deep flyout to left, driving in Arenado and giving Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Manaea (4-3) left after Fuentes' sacrifice fly. He allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

