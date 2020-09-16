Left Menu
PSG coach Tuchel worried over possible suspension of Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is worried over a potential suspension for three of his stars, including Neymar Jr.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:41 IST
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is worried over a potential suspension for three of his stars, including Neymar Jr. On Sunday, PSG's Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Layvin Kurzawa were all given red cards at the end of their 0-1 defeat to Marseille on Sunday. After a VAR review, Neymar was shown a red card for striking Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head in the midst of the scuffle.

After the match, Neymar had said that there was a racial slur hurled at him by Gonzalez though the Marseille defender denied the allegation. Now, the disciplinary committee is set to review the case later today.

"Yes we are very worried about these decisions, myself in particular because I am not sure that we are looking at the whole context and everything that happened on the ground, Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying. PSG has now lost their opening two matches in Ligue 1 and after these defeats, Tuchel has admitted that the side is witnessing a crisis of results.

"This is the reality, yes, we have a crisis of results. We remain on three consecutive defeats, we are not used to that, but it is important to look at the context and analyse the facts," Tuchel said. "For me, we had a good game on Sunday. We must not only stop at the result. We were missing our four forwards in this game. Many players had Covid and we started the season without a friendly match and without real pre-season preparations," he added.

PSG will take on Metz later today in the Ligue 1. (ANI)

