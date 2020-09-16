Left Menu
Jeannette Belichick, mother of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, died late Monday night in Annapolis, Md., of natural causes, multiple outlets reported Tuesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:54 IST
Reports: Bill Belichick's mother Jeannette dies at 98

Jeannette Belichick, mother of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, died late Monday night in Annapolis, Md., of natural causes, multiple outlets reported Tuesday night. She was 98 years old.

According to the Boston Globe, which was first to report the news, Jeannette Munn and Steve Belichick met in the 1940s at Hiram College, where Jeanette worked as a professor and Steve was the athletic director. They married in 1950 and had Bill, their only child, in 1952. Steve Belichick died in 2005.

The Belichicks moved to Annapolis when Bill was a child as Steve took a job as an assistant coach at the U.S. Naval Academy. Bill Belichick often cited his father as the biggest influence in his life when it came to football and his love of coaching. Jeannette Belichick also had three grandchildren, Bill Belichick's daughter Amanda and sons Stephen and Brian. Amanda Belichick is the head women's lacrosse coach at Holy Cross. Stephen and Brian Belichick are currently assistant coaches on the Patriots' staff.

--Field Level Media

