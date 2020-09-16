EB submit bid paper, inch closer to join ISL
The ITB was submitted by a consortium of East Bengal and their investors Shree Cement Ltd., the century-old club announced on their Twitter handle late on Tuesday. Organisers of the ISL, Football Sports Development Limited, is expected to announce East Bengal as the 11th team of the seventh edition of the tournament by next week.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:20 IST
East Bengal took another step towards joining the top-tier Indian Super League by submitting the Invitation-to-Bid (ITB) papers to the organisers Football Sports Development Limited. The ITB was submitted by a consortium of East Bengal and their investors Shree Cement Ltd., the century-old club announced on their Twitter handle late on Tuesday.
Organisers of the ISL, Football Sports Development Limited, is expected to announce East Bengal as the 11th team of the seventh edition of the tournament by next week. In a last-gasp move to play the ISL from this season, East Bengal managed to rope in Shree Cement with the state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee personally negotiating in the deal.
The tournament will be played in three venues of Goa, starting in November..
- READ MORE ON:
- East Bengal
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Indian Super League
- ITB
- Mamata Banerjee
- Goa
ALSO READ
EB set to join Indian Super League: Mamata Banerjee
East Bengal finally gets an investor, to make a strong for ISL this season
Hope this ends Maidan Karmakarta era: Bhutia on East Bengal tie-up
Will keep East Bengal's legacy intact and bring back glory days: Shree Cement owner
ISL organisers invite bids for a new team this season, decks cleared for East Bengal