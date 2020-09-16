Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: 49ers CB Sherman headed to injured reserve

Witherspoon played four snaps on defense and 13 on special teams in the 49ers' 24-20 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, logging one tackle. Sherman did not appear to be hampered by an injury on Sunday and played 78 of 82 defensive snaps.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:40 IST
Report: 49ers CB Sherman headed to injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is reportedly headed to injured reserve. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday that the All-Pro veteran is nursing a calf strain, with rest and rehabilitation being the best medicine.

The 49ers hadn't announced any news on Sherman as of early Wednesday afternoon, although a trip to the IR will sideline him for at least three weeks. His backup, Ahkello Witherspoon, is in the concussion protocol, according to The Athletic. Witherspoon played four snaps on defense and 13 on special teams in the 49ers' 24-20 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, logging one tackle.

Sherman did not appear to be hampered by an injury on Sunday and played 78 of 82 defensive snaps. The 32-year-old allowed just one catch on two targets for 9 yards in the loss, per Pro Football Focus. Sherman recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 15 games last season while making his fifth Pro Bowl.

Sherman's first seven seasons were spent with the rival Seattle Seahawks, with whom he earned four Pro Bowl selections, made two Super Bowl appearances (winning one) and grabbed 32 interceptions. The 49ers are also signing former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Brian Allen to the practice squad, according to his agent. Allen has played in 16 career games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nadal makes fast start in Rome in first match in 200 days

Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal showed little signs of rust when he played his first match in 200 days as he beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday. Nadal, who received a bye into the second...

Soccer-Messi at the double as improved Barca beat Girona in friendly

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona eased to a 3-1 victory over Girona in their second pre-season friendly under Ronald Koeman on Wednesday. Philippe Coutinho struck the crossbar early on before giving Barca the lead midway through the f...

Devotees from outside HP no longer require negative COVID report to visit temples in Una

Devotees visiting the famous Chintpurni and Shiv Bari temples in Himachal Pradeshs Una district from outside the state no longer require a negative COVID-19 test report, an official said on Wednesday. The announcement comes a day after th...

South Africa says 12 million 'probably' had coronavirus

About 12 million people in South Africa have probably been infected with the coronavirus, but that startlingly high number has not caused a similarly high death rate and might indicate a widespread level of immunity, the countrys health min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020