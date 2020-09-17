Sanders, Johnson on track to play Week 2 for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson were expected to practice Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said. Both plan to play Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported. Johnson earlier this week said "count on it" when asked if he was a go this week.

"I do expect them to practice today," Pederson said. "Lane and Miles will definitely get some practice time today and (we'll) see where they're at, at the end of the day." Defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) is also expected to practice this week after missing the disappointing Week 1 loss at Washington.

Without Johnson, the Eagles' makeshift offensive line surrendered eight sacks against Washington. Fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll started at right tackle and young Nate Herbig played at right guard on Sunday for Philadelphia, which is making do without left tackle Andre Dillard (biceps) and right guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles). Johnson has started all 92 regular-season games in which he has played since entering the league in 2013. He underwent ankle surgery last month.

Sanders has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early in training camp. Pederson said defensive end Brandon Graham (concussion protocol) would not practice Wednesday.