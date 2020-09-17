Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nadal makes fast start in Rome, Tsitsipas out

Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal showed little signs of rust when he played his first match in 200 days as he beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday. Nadal, who received a bye into the second round, has not played a tournament since winning his 85th singles title in Acapulco, having skipped the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open in New York due to COVID-19 concerns.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:53 IST
Tennis-Nadal makes fast start in Rome, Tsitsipas out
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Nine-times champion Rafa Nadal showed little signs of rust when he played his first match in 200 days as he beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday.

Nadal, who received a bye into the second round, has not played a tournament since winning his 85th singles title in Acapulco, having skipped the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open in New York due to COVID-19 concerns. The match was also Nadal's first on clay in 465 days after his French Open triumph last year and the 34-year-old Spaniard sent an ominous message to the field as he dominated the U.S. Open semi-finalist from start at an empty Foro Italico.

"It's good to be back on the Tour but obviously the feeling is not the best playing without crowds," Nadal said. "At least there's one positive thing, the sport is back. Nadal broke in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead and did not look back, winning the last 10 points in the opening set to put down a marker for Carreno Busta who struggled with the pace of the ball on clay after two hardcourt tournaments.

The second set was more of the same as a visibly jumpy Nadal could not wait to get going between games and the world number two wrapped up the match in 73 minutes with 20 winners while Carreno Busta made 28 unforced errors. "I played a good match, maybe he was a little bit tired from New York (where) he played an amazing tournament," Nadal added. "It's a perfect start for me, I played solid, some good shots with the forehand and backhand."

Italian wildcard Jannik Sinner pulled off a stunning upset in the second round when he beat third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-7(9) 6-2 to take revenge on the Greek who beat him in straight sets at the same stage last year. Sinner, 19, led 6-1 5-2 before Tsitsipas mounted a comeback and saved match points in the tiebreak, but Sinner clinched the decider as Tsitsipas racked up 58 unforced errors in the contest.

Sinner will next face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who eased past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1 6-0. Earlier, top seed Novak Djokovic returned to winning ways after his U.S. Open default, beating Italian wildcard Salvatore Caruso 6-3 6-2.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell lifted Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1. The pair put on 212 runs for the sixth wicke...

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020