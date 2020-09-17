Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winless Colts, Vikings eager for mulligan

The Vikings were easily handled by a division rival, too, in a 43-34 home defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota travels to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Colts on Sunday in Philip Rivers' first home game as Indy's quarterback.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:38 IST
Winless Colts, Vikings eager for mulligan

One game into the 2020 season, the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings are eager to prove Week 1 losses were an aberration. The Colts coughed up an early lead at Jacksonville and lost to the Jaguars, 27-20. The Vikings were easily handled by a division rival, too, in a 43-34 home defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota travels to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Colts on Sunday in Philip Rivers' first home game as Indy's quarterback. He's already down a starting backfield mate. Marlon Mack, playing in a contract year, tore his Achilles in Jacksonville, which elevated rookie Jonathan Taylor to a spotlight role earlier than expected. Rivers found the silver lining in his debut with the Colts. Indianapolis generated 445 yards in total offense but Rivers threw two interceptions, overshadowing his 36-of-46 passing day with 363 yards and a touchdown. After taking in film sessions this week, Rivers couldn't temper his frustration.

"I'm still a little aggravated about last week," Rivers said on Wednesday. The Vikings are preaching pass rush after Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lit up the secondary with relative ease in Week 1. Minus injured left end Danielle Hunter, the Vikings remain determined to get to the quarterback without sending extra pressure. Rodgers had four touchdown passes and threw for 364 yards. At least one other big play for a touchdown was avoided thanks to a drop by Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Mike Hughes and Holton Hill started at cornerback last week for the Vikings and were exposed without a significant pass rush. Rodgers attempted a Week 1-high 10 deep passes. They'll be targets again Sunday, but safety Harrison Smith said the Vikings are unbowed and unwilling to point fingers. "Our young guys are going to be really good players, and they are good players," Smith said, crediting some of the breakdowns to jitters in the opener. "Playing in your first game against one of the best quarterbacks in the league, one of the best receivers in the league, good offense. We've definitely got to get better, but I like the guys we've got."

Rivers gave Jacksonville's young cornerbacks multiple chances to make plays last week, and the Jaguars came away with two picks. Rivers has 13 interceptions in his past eight games, dating to the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He said he's not thinking about turnovers.

"It is part of life in the NFL. You hope there's just not very many," Rivers said. "There's been more than I would have liked the past handful of years, but overall, it's not been an issue in my career." The Vikings last faced Rivers in a regular-season game in 2015. They've never seen Taylor, who had six receptions for 67 yards and nine carries for 22 yards in Week 1.

In three seasons at Wisconsin, Taylor eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards twice and finished his Badgers career with 6,174 running yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground. The Colts selected him with the No. 41 overall pick in the draft in April. Rivers said Taylor reminds him of former Chargers teammate Michael Turner, a LaDainian Tomlinson backup with the Chargers whose production exploded once he became a starter with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Similar in size and people forget how fast Michael Turner was, but he could really run -- same with Jonathan," Rivers said. "They are similar in that regard. That's who he reminds me of." Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense will take aim at one of the Vikings' former cornerbacks, Xavier Rhodes. He's on the other side of the field Sunday. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he hopes Rhodes, released in the offseason by the Vikings, is staying safe and healthy.

"I love Xavier, he's a great kid, good competitor," Zimmer said. "We had a lot of good times together." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell lifted Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1. The pair put on 212 runs for the sixth wicke...

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020