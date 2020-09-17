Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadiens sign D Edmundson to 4-year deal

Edmundson, 27, has appeared in 337 career games across five seasons with the St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes. He won a championship with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and has appeared in 53 career playoff games, notching six goals and nine assists.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 07:06 IST
Canadiens sign D Edmundson to 4-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens signed veteran defensemen Joel Edmundson to a four-year contract Wednesday for an average of $3.5 million a year. Edmundson, 27, has appeared in 337 career games across five seasons with the St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes. He has tallied 20 goals and 52 assists to go along with 320 penalty minutes and a plus-25 rating.

The Canadiens acquired Edmundson from Carolina earlier this month in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. The deal allowed Montreal to begin contract negotiations with Edmundson, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, right away instead of needing to wait until October. Montreal already has top blueliners Shea Weber and Jeff Petry on its roster heading into next season. Edmundson likely will be part of the team's second pairing on defense.

Edmundson also brings Stanley Cup experience to the Canadiens. He won a championship with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and has appeared in 53 career playoff games, notching six goals and nine assists. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Higashioka's 3-HR game fuels Yanks rout of Jays

Backup catcher Kyle Higashioka hit three homers and DJ LeMahieu homered twice as the New York Yankees belted at least six homers in consecutive games for the first time in team history en route to a 13-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Wed...

Orioles' Akin beats Braves for first career win

Baltimore rookie Keegan Akin worked five scoreless innings and picked up his first career win as the Orioles beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed three hits, one walk and struck out a career...

RANZCR reinforces Australia and NZ at forefront of AI application in healthcare

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists RANZCR has reinforced Australia and New Zealand at the forefront of the application of artificial intelligence AI in healthcare with the release of world-leading AI Standards of P...

Titans look to maintain success against Jaguars

Their game plan tossed aside by time and score, the Tennessee Titans still found a way to win their season opener on the road against an inspired underdog. The 16-14 decision in Denver gives Tennessee a good chance at a 2-0 start Sunday whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020