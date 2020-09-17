Singer, Royals shut out Tigers with two-hitter

Left Menu
Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, and rookie Brady Singer tossed six dominant innings as the Kansas City Royals silenced the host Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Wednesday.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, and rookie Brady Singer tossed six dominant innings as the Kansas City Royals silenced the host Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Wednesday. Whit Merrifield had two hits, scored two runs and stole two bases for the Royals (21-29), who have won seven of their past eight games. Aldaberto Mondesi added two hits and a run. The remainder of the lineup went hitless in 22 at-bats, but the Tigers struggled even more with the Royals' pitchers.

Singer (3-4) gave up just two singles and a walk in six innings while striking out eight. A trio of relievers followed, and Jesse Hahn, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland each pitched a perfect inning. Detroit (21-27) saw 12 of its batters strike out in the second game of a two-game series, after the Tigers took the opener 6-0 on Tuesday.

Tigers rookie starter Tarik Skubal (1-3) gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings while recording a career-high eight strikeouts. Perez's sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning, opened the scoring. The blast followed an error by third baseman Sergio Alcantara, which allowed Mondesi to reach base.

Singer struck out the first five batters he faced. He proceeded to set down the first 10 batters before Willi Castro lofted a soft single to left. Jeimer Candelario also singled in the fourth, but Singer retired Niko Goodrum on a comebacker to end the threat. Skubal was also cruising after Perez's long ball. Mondesi's bunt single in the third was the only other hit off him until Merrifield led off the sixth with a ground single. Merrifield stole second with one out and scored on Perez's opposite-field double. Skubal finished out his strong outing later in the inning by striking out Hunter Dozier.

The Royals made it 4-0 in the eighth. Merrifield and Mondesi hit back-to-back singles and pulled off a double steal. Reliever Gregory Soto walked Perez, then threw a wild pitch, allowing Merrifield to score. The teams will meet four more times in Kansas City to end the regular season.

