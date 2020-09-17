Left Menu
Orioles' Akin beats Braves for first career win

Baltimore got three runs in the third inning on Hanser Alberto's double, Jose Iglesias' ground ball and Ryan Mountcastle's sacrifice fly. Atlanta's Freddie Freeman singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 32 games.

Baltimore rookie Keegan Akin worked five scoreless innings and picked up his first career win as the Orioles beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed three hits, one walk and struck out a career-high nine. In was the third time in four starts that he has not allowed an earned run. Akin (1-1) bounced back nicely from his previous start last Friday when he gave up four runs in only two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees.

Baltimore followed with relievers Dillon Tate, Hunter Harvey, Tanner Scott and Cesar Valdez, who each pitched one inning out of the bullpen. The only run allowed was unearned and came against Tate. Baltimore (22-27) won two of the three games in the series and has won its last four series against Atlanta (29-21).

Atlanta got a solid performance from veteran left-hander Cole Hamels (0-1), who was making his season debut. Hamels worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits, with one walk and two strikeouts. He threw 52 pitches and was lifted after the leadoff batter in the fourth was retired on a well-struck line drive. Baltimore got three runs in the third inning on Hanser Alberto's double, Jose Iglesias' ground ball and Ryan Mountcastle's sacrifice fly.

Atlanta's Freddie Freeman singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 32 games. Freeman came around to score on a passed ball, a ground out and a balk. The Orioles made it 5-1 in the sixth when Renato Nunez drove in a pair of runs with a double to left field against reliever Josh Tomlin.

Baltimore shortstop Jose Iglesias continued his hot hitting. Iglesias was 2-for-3 and was 8-for11 in the series. Iglesias raised his batting average to .381. Iglesias was hit by a pitch on the leg in the eighth inning and left the game for a pinch runner. --Field Level Media

