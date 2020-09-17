Left Menu
Mets rally from four down to clip Phillies

J.D. Davis homered, doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored two runs while Brandon Nimmo added two hits for the Mets (22-27), who snapped their three-game losing streak. Mets starter Jacob deGrom was lifted after only two innings because of a right hamstring injury.

Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the visiting New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday. J.D. Davis homered, doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored two runs while Brandon Nimmo added two hits for the Mets (22-27), who snapped their three-game losing streak.

Mets starter Jacob deGrom was lifted after only two innings because of a right hamstring injury. Michael Wacha began the third on the mound after deGrom struggled in allowing four hits and three runs on 40 pitches. Miguel Castro (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth and Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save in eight opportunities.

Four Mets relievers combined for 11 strikeouts as New York overcame an early 4-0 deficit. Jean Segura went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two singles for the Phillies. It was Segura's second four-hit game this season and the 18th of his career.

The Phillies fell back to .500 at 24-24. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed 7 1/3 effective innings despite dealing with an injury on the middle fingernail of his pitching hand. Wheeler gave up seven hits and three runs, and stuck out two.

Hector Neris (2-2) took the loss in relief. The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Segura and Andrew Knapp hit back-to-back doubles. Gimenez was charged with an error, allowing Knapp to advance to third.

After Scott Kingery walked, Adam Haseley lofted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Knapp for a 2-0 advantage. Andrew McCutchen added an RBI fielder's choice and the Phillies moved ahead 3-0. Segura hit a solo homer to left off Wacha in the third for a 4-0 lead.

The Mets closed within 4-1 in the fourth when Robinson Cano grounded out to third, scoring Davis. Davis then ripped a two-run homer to right in the sixth and the Mets cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the eighth, Davis stayed hot and smashed an RBI double off the wall in right against Adam Morgan to tie the game at 4. --Field Level Media

