Cubs win in walk-off fashion again vs. skidding Indians

Javier Baez had an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the host Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the reeling Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. With a runner already on second to begin the 10th inning, Kris Bryant singled to left-center field before Phil Maton (2-2) intentionally walked Anthony Rizzo to load the bases. Maton struck out the next two batters and got ahead in the count on Baez before he slapped an 0-2 curveball into left field to give Chicago its second walk-off win in as many nights.

The late offense allowed Jason Adam (2-1) to pick up the win. Adam overcame a leadoff walk in the 10th inning to retire the next three batters. Jason Heyward and Cameron Maybin each had an RBI single for the Cubs (30-20), who have won four in a row overall and all four encounters with Cleveland this season.

Oscar Mercado homered to lead off the fifth inning and Francisco Lindor scored on a wild pitch in the first for the Indians (26-23), who extended their season-high losing streak to eight games. Lindor, who belted a two-run tying homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 6-5 setback, opened the scoring in the first inning on Wednesday. He crossed the plate after Jon Lester uncorked a wild pitch before Chicago forged a tie in the second.

Kyle Schwarber worked a leadoff walk before coming around to score following consecutive singles from Baez and Heyward. The Cubs claimed a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning after Maybin's two-out RBI single to shallow left field scored Baez. Maybin's RBI was his second in as many games after he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest.

Mercado answered by depositing a 1-0 fastball from Lester over the wall in left-center field in the fifth. The homer was Mercado's first of the season and first since he belted three in as many games in from Sept. 21-24, 2019. --Field Level Media