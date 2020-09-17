Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angels hope to start playoff push against Diamondbacks

Los Angeles (20-30) fell behind early again on Wednesday and ended up losing 9-6, keeping them 4 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for second in the division with 10 games remaining. Wednesday's loss was particularly bothersome for manager Joe Maddon because the Angels had their most consistent starter on the mound, right-hander Dylan Bundy, but he lasted a season-low 2 2/3 innings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:40 IST
Angels hope to start playoff push against Diamondbacks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Los Angeles Angels are running out of time in their late push to sneak into the playoffs. They opened this week with a realistic shot at second place in the American League West but will need a win on Thursday afternoon to avoid getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in their three-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels lost the series opener 9-8 on Tuesday after falling behind 8-0. Los Angeles (20-30) fell behind early again on Wednesday and ended up losing 9-6, keeping them 4 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for second in the division with 10 games remaining.

Wednesday's loss was particularly bothersome for manager Joe Maddon because the Angels had their most consistent starter on the mound, right-hander Dylan Bundy, but he lasted a season-low 2 2/3 innings. Maddon said after Wednesday's loss that the Angels must get off to a better start on Thursday, and that begins with starting pitcher Griffin Canning.

"We get behind the proverbial eight balls often and we just keep fighting back," Maddon said. "That's a great characteristic to have, but to get to the promised land, you've got to pitch. You just cannot get there and win unless you pitch at a high level consistently. And we need that again from our starter (Thursday)." The Diamondbacks saw their playoff hopes disappear while losing 18 of 20 from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9, but manager Torey Lovullo likes what he's seen in Anaheim.

"These guys have been grinding, and playing hard, and practicing hard, for this type of a result," he said. "That's what's most gratifying when I see the dugout full of excitement and feeling good about themselves. They deserve it. And I want that to continue for as long as we can do it." The Diamondbacks (19-31) are scheduled to send left-hander Alex Young to the mound for the series finale.

Young (2-3, 4.42 ERA) will be making his sixth start of the season to go along with eight relief appearances. He's coming off his second win of the season, holding the Seattle Mariners to two runs and two hits in 5 1/3 innings of relief on Friday, allowing the Diamondbacks to hold on for a 4-3 win.

Young has never faced the Angels and the only Los Angeles player who has batted off Young is third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is 0-for-3. Canning (0-3, 4.57 ERA) has pitched well enough in two of his past three outings to get his first win of 2020.

He was dinged by his own defense in an 8-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Canning took a 2-0 lead into the third inning before the Rockies scored twice when center fielder Mike Trout and right fielder Taylor Ward miscommunicated on a fly ball that should have been the third out of the inning, instead of dropping for a two-run double.

Ward also misplayed a deep fly that led to another run in the fourth. Canning was finished after allowing those three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

On Aug. 30, Canning held the Mariners to one run and four hits over eight innings but didn't get enough offensive support and the Angels lost 2-1 in 10 innings. Canning has never faced Arizona, and Jon Jay is the only member of the Diamondbacks to face Canning, going 1-for-3.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis

The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shahs wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani. The probe a...

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the worlds oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the spe...

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020