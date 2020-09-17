Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies turn to Nola in series finale against Mets

"We've got to get him out of it." Jean Segura went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two singles on Wednesday, but the Phillies weren't able to hold what seemed to be a solid 4-0 advantage. "When you have a chance to tack on more runs against a good team like the Mets, you need to do it," Girardi said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:40 IST
Phillies turn to Nola in series finale against Mets
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Phillies)

The Philadelphia Phillies will look for a series victory when they host the New York Mets on Thursday. The Phillies fell to 24-24 following a 5-4 loss on Wednesday in which they gave up a 4-0 lead.

Philadelphia will turn to its ace, Aaron Nola, who's 5-3 with a 2.40 ERA in nine starts this season. Nola is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA against the Mets this season. For Nola's career against the Mets, he's 8-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 starts.

The Phillies' bullpen continued to struggle in Wednesday's loss with Hector Neris allowing the winning run in the ninth inning. "I know all of our starters are going to take it on themselves to go as deep as possible," Nola said.

In Nola's last start against the Miami Marlins, he tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout, giving up only three hits and striking out 10. "It doesn't feel like it counts. Nine innings is a complete game," Nola said.

For the Phillies to make a playoff push in the final 12 games, they'll need more offensive punch from right fielder Bryce Harper. In Wednesday's loss, Harper went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, dropping his average to .243. Harper is hitless in his last 11 at-bats.

"He's in a funk," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "We've got to get him out of it." Jean Segura went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two singles on Wednesday, but the Phillies weren't able to hold what seemed to be a solid 4-0 advantage.

"When you have a chance to tack on more runs against a good team like the Mets, you need to do it," Girardi said. The Mets (22-27) will look for their second straight win when they send Seth Lugo to the mound in the series finale.

Lugo, who's 2-3 with a 2.63 ERA, will be making his fifth start. He also has three saves this season. In Lugo's career against the Phillies, he's 1-1 with a 3.40 ERA in 18 games.

The last time out, Lugo gave up seven hits and three runs with five strikeouts and one walk in 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. "I felt like I was a little out in front of myself -- I spiked a couple pitches, missed down, so then I tried to stay back and I missed up and it took me a few pitches to find that sweet spot," Lugo said.

Lugo has been working hard to pitch as deep as possible into his starts and that mindset won't change on Thursday. "I'm feeling pretty good," Lugo said. "My mechanics got away from me for two batters. I was able to make the adjustment and I'd like to get through six. As a starter, that's your job to get through six, save the bullpen because they've got to face them again. I didn't. So in that regard, I've got to be better than that."

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hitting performance Wednesday against the Phillies and he's now stuck in a 1-for-18 slump. "Keep working with him and detect what we can do so he maintains that consistency," Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis

The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shahs wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani. The probe a...

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the worlds oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the spe...

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020