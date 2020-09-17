Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:21 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Story on Kolkata Knight Riders' player Nitish Rana's media conference. STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI Team now more acceptive of bio-bubble, empty stands won't lead to drop in intensity: Kohli Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said his teammates have become "acceptive" of living in the IPL bio-bubble and there is no "desperation" for a change of environment as they approach the tournament proper from September 19.

SPO-MINISTRY-NSF-RECOGNITION Sports Ministry to intimate SC next week before granting fresh recognition to NSFs New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Relieved that it can now grant recognition to national sports federations without seeking the Delhi High court's consent, the sports ministry is gearing up to initiate the process and will intimate the Apex court in about a week's time. SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK Chennai Super Kings: Top-four contenders despite missing Suresh Raina By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to competitive cricket would be the more keenly-watched sub-plot of the Chennai Super Kings' IPL campaign, which hit a rough patch quite early thanks to a couple of major pullouts and COVID-19 cases in the contingent.

SPO-VIRUS-AIFF-LEAGUE AIFF lays down strict COVID-19 guidelines for I-League qualifiers, players to stay inside bio-bubble Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Relieved to be finally able to start the delayed football season next month with the I-League Qualifiers here, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday said it will strictly implement the COVID-19 protocols during the event. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-MAHELA Need to be mindful of Hardik's workload, trying to find few more finishers: MI coach Jayawardene Abu Dhabi, Sep 17 (PTI) Monitoring comeback man Hardik Pandya's workload is paramount for Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene as he intends to groom a "few more finishers" for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League starting here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD ROHIT Malinga just not comparable, his experience will be missed: Rohit Abu Dhabi, Sep 17 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday conceded that "incomparable" Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga, who has opted out of this year's IPL, will be severely missed by his defending champion team given his "unbelievable" past performances. SPO-FOOT-U17-KRITINA All in the family: Manipur's Kritina eyes women's FIFA U-17 WC glory after cousins' appearance in men's event By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Manipuri girl Thounaojam Kritina Devi is set to become the third footballer from her family to feature in a FIFA U-17 World Cup but her journey had its share of obstacles, including her farmer father who was against the idea when she started.

SPO-CRI-RCB-JERSEY RCB players to honour COVID heroes by wearing tribute jersey through IPL Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore players will sport the jerseys with the "My COVID Heroes" written on them all through the IPL to pay tribute to all those on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic. SPO-ICC-ODI-RANKINGS ICC Rankings: Virat maintains pole position in ODI chart, Bairstow enters top-10 Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli maintained the top rank in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen while Englishman Jonny Bairstow broke into the top-10 following a string of good performances against Australia in the just concluded white ball series.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ROYALS Rajasthan Royals: Problem aplenty if Stokes misses season New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) They are heavily dependent on individual brilliance of Ben Stokes and the looming absence of the England all-rounder would severely impact Rajasthan Royals' campaign at this year's Indian Premier League. SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-UAE RCB take local help by getting UAE skipper on board for training Dubai, Sep 17 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore have drafted in UAE captain Ahmed Raza and teenager Karthik Meiyappan to train with them during the IPL, beginning on Saturday.

SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA Harikrishna slips with 2 losses; Carlsen roars into lead in Rapid event Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna slipped to fifth spot from a share of lead after a win-less day at the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament, where he lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi and world number one Magnus Carlsen. SPO-CRI-IPL-SPORTRADAR Sportradar to monitor 'betting irregularities' during IPL New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19.

SPO-CRI-PAK-HAFEEZ Let's try young players in Zimbabwe series: Hafeez Karachi, Sep 17 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Muhammad Hafeez feels the PCB should rest the senior players and give exposure to young cricketers during the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe..

