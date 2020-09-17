Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Cummins will add much-needed experience in KKR, says Rana

Pat Cummins' addition in the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad will give the team much-needed experience ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the all-rounder Nitish Rana said on Thursday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:46 IST
IPL 13: Cummins will add much-needed experience in KKR, says Rana
KKR batsman Nitish Rana (Photo/ Nitish Rana Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pat Cummins' addition in the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad will give the team much-needed experience ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the all-rounder Nitish Rana said on Thursday. The left-handed batsman also said that the young bowlers in the side should learn from Cummins in order to bolster their own skills.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. "With the addition of Pat Cummins, our squad will get the much-needed experience. All the young bowlers in our group should look to learn from Cummins and this will help them to grow. Kamlesh Nagarkoti has come back stronger this time, he was injured the last time around but he is looking in a good rhythm now, and hopefully, he will do well for the side this time around," Rana said in a virtual press conference today.

KKR has bolstered their ranks with the addition of England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan and Rana said that the left-handed batsman will help the KKR middle-order look more ominous for the opposition. "I am excited with Morgan being a part of our side this year, he is a World Cup winner and I feel that he is a rare left-hander who is so dominant in white-ball cricket. I am looking forward to learning many things from him as he is successful in whatever he has done. I am looking to grow so I would want to learn many aspects of the game from him," Rana said.

Speaking about head coach Brendon McCullum, Rana said: "I feel that I play an aggressive brand of cricket, when I was young I was a fan of Brendon McCullum. I was pretty excited when I got to know that he would be coaching our side. I just want that he coaches us in the same aggressive manner he played his cricket." Last year, Rana was used as a floater by the KKR management and for this edition, Rana said that he is ready to do any role that the team demands from him.

"I want that the top-order scores so many runs that middle order doesn't even get a chance to come to the forefront. As long as we are winning, there is nothing bigger than that. Whatever the team demands from me, I am open to that. Last season, I batted at every position, I am not rigid about any batting position, I can do every role that the side asks from me." Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the tournament on September 23.

KKR squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: CSK management presents 'Super Duper' awards ahead of tournament

Chennai Super Kings CSK think-tank presented some Super Duper awards to its players for their performance in the past seasons ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL. Usually, the CSK management holds a pre-season dinner, but this t...

3 Bangladeshis caught after crossing border in Bengal

Border Security Force personnel on Thursday apprehended three Bangladeshis including two women after they illegally crossed the international boundary in West Bengals Nadia district. Acting on a tip-off, the border guards were keeping a wat...

Harsimrat Kaur to resign from Modi govt in protest against farm bills: SAD president

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parlia...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020