Chiefs, Texans reportedly all test negative after opener

The 2020 NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans did not result in any positive COVID-19 tests among players or team staff, ESPN reported on Thursday. One groundskeeper who was not near players tested positive, Adam Schefter reported. All players were tested after the Week 1 game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:56 IST
The 2020 NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans did not result in any positive COVID-19 tests among players or team staff, ESPN reported on Thursday. One groundskeeper who was not near players tested positive, Adam Schefter reported.

All players were tested after the Week 1 game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 10. The results represent an encouraging sign for the NFL, which is not using the type of campus environment or bubble location that helped the NBA, NHL and WNBA control spread of the coronavirus. The Chiefs travel for the first time this week, visiting the Los Angeles Chargers.

Houston hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. --Field Level Media

