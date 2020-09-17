Red Sox add 18-year-old Yorke to player pool

Left Menu
The Boston Red Sox added 18-year-old infielder Nick Yorke, their first-round pick in June's draft, to the 60-man player pool on Thursday. He had committed to play at the University of Arizona before signing with Boston in July for a reported $2.7 million bonus. In a corresponding transaction, the Red Sox removed right-hander Colten Brewer from the pool.

The Boston Red Sox added 18-year-old infielder Nick Yorke, their first-round pick in June's draft, to the 60-man player pool on Thursday. Yorke was the 17th overall pick out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif.

A right-handed hitter, Yorke played shortstop and second base and batted a combined .503 over his last three prep seasons. He had committed to play at the University of Arizona before signing with Boston in July for a reported $2.7 million bonus.

In a corresponding transaction, the Red Sox removed right-hander Colten Brewer from the pool. He remains on the 45-day injured list with a strain of his right middle finger. --Field Level Media

