Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Sox clip Twins, clinch first playoff berth in 12 years

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Buxton homered down the left field line. The White Sox tied it two innings later when Abreu's 17th homer of the season, a 400-foot drive to left-center, went over the glove of Buxton for his major-league leading 50th RBI.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 03:24 IST
White Sox clip Twins, clinch first playoff berth in 12 years

Eloy Jimenez broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out RBI double in the seventh inning as the Chicago White Sox clinched a playoff berth with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon. Jose Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion each homered, leading the White Sox to their first playoff berth in 12 years.

Yasmani Grandal and Jarrod Dyson each added two hits for Chicago (33-17), which increased its American League Central Division lead to three games over the Twins. Codi Heuer (3-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing no runs on two hits over 1 2/3 innings while striking out three. Alex Colome recorded the final four outs to notch his 12th save.

Byron Buxton continued his hot September with three more hits, including a pair of solo home runs, and Josh Donaldson was ejected after hitting the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning for Minnesota (31-21). Tyler Clippard (1-1) picked up the loss, allowing two runs in 2/3 of an inning. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Buxton homered down the left field line.

The White Sox tied it two innings later when Abreu's 17th homer of the season, a 400-foot drive to left-center, went over the glove of Buxton for his major-league leading 50th RBI. Abreu became the first player since 2013 American League MVP Miguel Cabrera of Detroit (57) to reach 50 RBIs in his first 50 games. Buxton then put the Twins back in front, 2-1, in the fifth with his second homer of the game and 12th of the season, a 420-foot drive deep into the bleachers in left. It marked the third multi-homer game of Buxton's career and was his seventh home run over a nine-game stretch.

Encarnacion tied it leading off the bottom of the fifth with his ninth homer of the year. The Twins then regained the lead in the top of the sixth on Donaldson's fifth home run of the season, one pitch after getting into an argument with home plate umpire Dan Bellino over a strike. A still-angry Donaldson kicked dirt on home plate as he crossed it, then went back and kicked more on the plate after being ejected by Bellino.

The White Sox then took a 4-3 lead in the seventh when Dyson led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout by Tim Anderson and, after a walk to Grandal, scored on Abreu's slow roller into the hole at short. Jimenez then drove in pinch-runner Yolmer Sanchez with a line double down the left field line for the game-winning RBI. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

After the floods, assessing Hurricane Sally's damage

As an Alabama resident, Toby Wallace has seen his fair share of hurricane damage working for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he handles flood insurance claims. But that did not prepare him for Hurricane Sally, which flip...

Facebook announces curbs on internal debate of political issues

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would update its internal discussion policies to impose restrictions on employees ability to debate social and political issues. A company spokesman said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined his plans fo...

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges.Prosecutors said they ...

Pennsylvania court extends presidential mail ballot deadline in pandemic

Pennsylvanias top court ruled on Thursday that state officials dealing with a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic can accept them up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, as long as they were mailed by Election Day. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020