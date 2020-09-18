Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kittle (ankle), DE Ford (neck) miss practice for 49ers

Kittle missed practice for the second consecutive day as did wide receiver Richie James (hamstring). Coach Kyle Shanahan has said Kittle does not need to practice in order to play during Week 2 against the New York Jets on Sunday. Ford played Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and was a full participant on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 04:41 IST
Kittle (ankle), DE Ford (neck) miss practice for 49ers

Tight end George Kittle (ankle) and defensive end Dee Ford (neck) did not practice Thursday for the San Francisco 49ers. Kittle missed practice for the second consecutive day as did wide receiver Richie James (hamstring). Coach Kyle Shanahan has said Kittle does not need to practice in order to play during Week 2 against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Ford played Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and was a full participant on Wednesday. However, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Thursday he wasn't too concerned. The 49ers' secondary is ravaged by injuries as cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, a day after Richard Sherman was put on injured reserve. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion protocol) was upgraded to limited participant. He would replace Sherman if he's able to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and center Ben Garland were both full participants in Thursday's practice. Both players missed Week 1. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wallabies appoint England's Parling as forwards coach

Australias new coach Dave Rennie has appointed former England lock Geoff Parling as his forwards coach for his first season in charge, Rugby Australia said on Friday. Parling played 29 tests for his country and another three for the British...

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus spread

Canadas most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent reckless careless people from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. His warning came as the nations top medic...

Toppling of conquistador statue in Colombia triggers debate over history, legacy

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The toppling of a statue of a Spanish conqueror by indigenous people in Colombia this week has opened up debate over how the historic arrival and rule by Western Europeans an...

Centre neglecting Telangana on GST dues: TRS MP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Thursday alleged that the central government was neglecting Telangana on GST dues. Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh said that Telangana was supposed to get Rs 9,000 crores from the Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020