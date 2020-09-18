Phils' Harper, Bohm, Gregorius hit consecutive homers vs. Mets

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the host Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the first inning against the New York Mets on Thursday night. The home runs, all solos, quickly enabled the Phillies to erase 3-0 deficit.

The last time the Phillies hit three consecutive homers came on April 23, 2017, when Cesar Hernandez, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera accomplished the feat. Harper, a former National League MVP, had hit just one homer in his past 24 games entering Thursday's game. He also hit a solo homer in his next at-bat, in the second inning.

--Field Level Media