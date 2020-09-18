Yankees blast Blue Jays, belt record 6 homers in 3rd straight game

Left Menu
Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, and Luke Voit homered in a span of three pitches with one out in the fourth inning when the New York Yankees became the seventh team in baseball history to homer five times in an inning during a 10-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night.

Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, and Luke Voit homered in a span of three pitches with one out in the fourth inning when the New York Yankees became the seventh team in baseball history to homer five times in an inning during a 10-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night. The Yankees hit 19 homers in the series, a major league record over a three-game span, and became the first team to hit five homers in an inning since the Washington Nationals did it against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 27, 2017.

The other teams in MLB history with five homers in the same inning are the New York Giants (1939), Philadelphia Phillies (1949), San Francisco Giants (1961), Minnesota Twins (1966) and Brewers (2006). New York held a 3-2 lead when Gardner began the outburst by lining a fastball from Chase Anderson (0-2) 412 feet over the center field fence for a 5-2 lead. LeMahieu followed by lining a sinker 349 feet down the right field line and Voit capped the inning with a 398-foot drive to right-center field for his major league-leading 20th homer.

Giancarlo Stanton, who collected four hits in his second game back from a strained left hamstring, hit the fourth homer of the inning by hitting a 418-foot drive to right-center field. Gleyber Torres capped the historic inning with a drive to left field that knocked out Anderson. Gary Sanchez added New York's sixth homer of the night in the seventh and it marked the first time any team hit at least six homers in three straight games.

New York's historic power display enabled the Yankees (29-21) to run their winning streak to a season-high eight games. The Yankees also moved to within 1 1/2 games of the Minnesota Twins for the fourth seed in the American League. Masahiro Tanaka (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered twice and had four hits for Toronto. Bo Bichette added an RBI single and a two-run bases-loaded single off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth after Jonathan Holder allowed an RBI single to Danny Jansen and a bases-loaded walk to Cavan Biggio. Chapman ended the game by striking out Teoscar Hernandez and converted his third save.

Julian Merryweather was Toronto's opener and allowed two runs in the first. Anderson replaced Merryweather in the second and allowed an RBI double to Gary Sanchez in the fourth before New York's homer display. Anderson was tagged for seven runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

