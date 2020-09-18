Golf-Wolff inspired by Morikawa's success as he eyes first major

Matthew Wolff says watching Collin Morikawa win his maiden major at last month's PGA Championship had given him belief that he too can get his hands on one of golf's most iconic trophies. Morikawa, 23, displayed nerves of steel during the final round at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to capture the title in only his second major start.

Wolff, two years younger than his fellow American, gave himself a good chance of joining Morikawa on the list of major winners after a four-under-par 66 in the U.S. Open first round on Thursday left him a stroke behind leader Justin Thomas. "Seeing these young guys having success on the Tour gives each and every one of us the most confidence in our games... I'm really happy for him, but it gives me the confidence to know I can come out here and do the same thing," Wolff told reporters.

"... I came out here, won in my third start as a pro (at the 3M Open, 2019) and Collin followed it up the week after. Viktor (Hovland) right after that. "Yeah... seeing all these young guys coming out here and having so much success. I answer it the same way every time... we feed off each other."

Morikawa had a disappointing day at Winged Foot Golf Club, firing a six-over 76.