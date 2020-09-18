Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayfield, Browns hold off Bengals

Bullock kicked a 38-yard field goal to cap Cincinnati's opening drive before Chubb responded with an 11-yard touchdown run on Cleveland's first possession. The Browns increased their lead to 14-3 when Mayfield connected with Beckham (four catches, 74 yards) on a 43-yard scoring toss down the left sideline with 11:54 left in the second quarter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:54 IST
Mayfield, Browns hold off Bengals
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Baker Mayfield passed for two touchdowns and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each accumulated two scores as the host Cleveland Browns recorded a 35-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards and one interception with the touchdowns going to Odell Beckham Jr. and Hunt. Chubb ran for 124 yards on 22 carries, Hunt rushed for 86 yards and a score on 10 carries, and Myles Garrett had a key strip-sack for the Browns (1-1).

Rookie Joe Burrow was 37 of 61 for 316 yards and three touchdowns for Cincinnati (0-2). Randy Bullock kicked three field goals after missing a last-second attempt Sunday that would have tied a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The contest was played in front of approximately 6,000 fans, the maximum approved by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for Cleveland's two September home games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Burrow tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Mike Thomas to move Cincinnati within 28-23 with 5:55 left. The Browns answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Hunt's 1-yard run to restore a 12-point advantage with 3:55 left. Burrow added a 9-yard scoring pass to Tyler Boyd with 43 seconds left before the Browns recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Cleveland, which finished with a 434-353 edge in total yards, took a 28-13 lead on Chubb's 1-yard run with 5:45 left in the third quarter as part of a couple frenzied sequences. Chubb initially appeared to score on a 23-yard run, but officials reviewed the play and ruled he was down inside the 1-yard line. Cleveland took four cracks at reaching the end zone with Chubb coming up a half-yard short on fourth down.

The Bengals took possession, and on their fifth play, Burrow lost the football when Garrett knocked it out of his grasp and Joe Jackson recovered the ball at the 1. Two plays later, Chubb ran for a touchdown. Cincinnati's Giovani Bernard appeared to scored on a 4-yard run with 1:52 remaining in the third, but a review found he was a foot short. The Bengals instead went backwards and settled for Bullock's 27-yard field with 20 seconds left to trail by 12.

Mayfield passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Browns led 21-13 at the break. Burrow had 169 yards and one score in the half. Bullock kicked a 38-yard field goal to cap Cincinnati's opening drive before Chubb responded with an 11-yard touchdown run on Cleveland's first possession.

The Browns increased their lead to 14-3 when Mayfield connected with Beckham (four catches, 74 yards) on a 43-yard scoring toss down the left sideline with 11:54 left in the second quarter. Burrow responded with his first NFL touchdown pass by hitting C.J. Uzomah from 23 yards out with nine minutes left. Mayfield threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Hunt to make it 21-10 with 1:31 left. Bullock booted a 43-yard field goal with two seconds left for the Bengals.

Uzomah (four catches for 42 yards) was carted off the field after he sustained a right Achilles injury with 8:01 remaining in the contest.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Adjournment motion notice in LS over lathi-charge on Kerala Congress protesters

Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Friday over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress demanded th...

Orban has ruled Hungary for a decade. Could the pandemic bring him down?

Hungarian car dealer Realszisztema has shelved plans to build a 1.7 million service facility and warehouse. Auto supplier AGC Glass Hungary, too, is turning away from expansion ambitions as it faces a future of fewer workers and sliding sal...

Belarus-Poland border remains open - Polish border guards

The border between Belarus and Poland remained open on Friday morning after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania, Polish border guards said. The border is open, we see ...

One-hour British DnaNudge COVID-19 test is accurate, study finds

A COVID-19 test known as DnaNudge that gives results in just over an hour and which requires no laboratory was accurate in almost all cases, according to an academic review in the Lancet. The new test, based on the design of a DNA test deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020