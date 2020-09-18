Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians try to repeat breakout game at Tigers

He surrendered five runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. "I just want to win for this team and bring this ballclub a 'W,' and right now I'm not able to do that and that's the frustrating part," Fulmer said that night.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:35 IST
Indians try to repeat breakout game at Tigers
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

After getting their first taste of victory in 10 days, the Cleveland Indians will try to start a winning streak as their four-game series at Detroit continues through the weekend. The Indians snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory in the series opener on Thursday.

Zach Plesac (3-2, 2.20 ERA) will start Friday's game for the Indians. Plesac gave up five runs, including three home runs, in seven innings during an 8-4 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. The right-hander limited opponents to a combined two runs in his previous three starts, spanning 19 innings. Control has been Plesac's calling card. He has issued just three walks while striking out 39 in 41 innings this season.

As a rookie last season, Plesac started twice against the Tigers and gave up just one run in 10 combined innings, going 1-0. Jose Ramirez was the hitting star for the Indians (27-23) on Thursday, as he blasted two homers among four hits and four RBIs.

The two batters who follow him in the order have been scuffling. Cleanup man Carlos Santana was 0-for-3 on Thursday, though he did draw two walks and score two runs. He's batting .152 with one homer in his last 18 games.

Franmil Reyes has batted .130 over the past 13 games, though he smacked a two-run single in the series opener. "With both guys, we've seen stretches, and with Franmil in particular, where he was locked in and getting good pitches to hit and putting good swings on them," Indians president Chris Antonetti said. "Maybe that's been a little more inconsistent over the last eight to 10 days. But both guys are such an important part of our offense. They're both really good hitters.

"So I think it's just a matter of time until they get it figured out." Right-hander Michael Fulmer (0-2, 9.27 ERA) gets the nod for Detroit (21-28) on Friday. He's been rocked for nine runs in his last two outings despite being on a three-inning limit. He surrendered five runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

"I just want to win for this team and bring this ballclub a 'W,' and right now I'm not able to do that and that's the frustrating part," Fulmer said that night. "I'm grateful to be healthy, to feel good, and the only frustrating part is the results. Until I start changing something, I'm not going to be satisfied." He's 2-4 with a 7.46 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland.

Center fielder and leadoff hitter Victor Reyes went 0-for-3 on Thursday and has just one hit in his last 22 at-bats. His season average has dropped to .280 but manager Ron Gardenhire has no plans to sit Reyes. "I've been almost forced to play him every day," Gardenhire said. "He's been one of our better hitters. He's struggling a bit right now, but it's not like he's totally missing up there. He's hit some balls hard. I think he's probably a little worn down right now and there's not a whole lot I can do about it. He's got to play. He's going to have to suck it up and get through it."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Peru president faces impeachment vote amid pandemic turmoil

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarras job is on the line Friday as opposition lawmakers push through an impeachment hearing criticized as a hasty and poorly timed ouster attempt in one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects: PM Modi.

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects PM Modi....

Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 days

Thailand on Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month. The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Ar...

European stocks struggle as virus worries weigh on fragile recovery

European stocks struggled for momentum in early deals on Friday, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the continent raising concerns about its impact on a nascent economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1 by 07...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020